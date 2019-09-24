The Nubia Z20 was first mentioned here to run on the latest Snapdragon 855+ chipset by Qualcomm. It was mentioned to have dual AMOLED screens. The Chinese OEM has officially announced the new phone that boasts a bezel-less edge-to-edge curved glass screen. That’s not a lot to take in but the device features a screen that extends to the sides. You won’t see any cutout or notches, unlike other smartphones that claim to be without bezels. Its back is a full-featured touchscreen so you can take advantage of the rear camera for selfies and video chats as well.

ZTE’s new Nubia Z20 is a follow-up to the Nubia Z18S released same time last year. The Nubia team has described this phone as having no moving camera parts. The primary camera system is also used as a selfie shooter.

Yet to be available this coming October, the Nubia Z20 features premium flagship specs. The use of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset is enough to make you decide that the Android phone is powerful. It also comes with a 4000mAh battery with a maximum of 27W PD fast charging, 512GB built-in storage, and up to 8GB of RAM. There’s also the F2FS fast file system ZTE always implements on its phones.

Nubia Z20’s main display is a bezel-less 6.42-inch FHD+ screen while the secondary display is a fully-functional 5.10-inch screen at the back. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple camera setup that includes a 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and 8MP telephoto lens. The phone supports HDR10 10bit video recording and 8K ultra-high definition.

Beginning October 14, the ZTE nubia Z20 will be available at nubia.com. You can choose between the Diamond Black or Twilight Blue. ZTE is having a special Unbox the Future campaign to help promote the new phone where you can win a Nubia Z20 unit plus Google Play and Amazon gift cards among others. Promo runs from September 23 to October 11. No info on pricing and exact market availability yet.