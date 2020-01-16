The Nubia Z20 by ZTE is finally available in the United States. This is good news for fans of ZTE and those who are looking for new smartphones with decent specs. The Nubia Z20 isn’t like any other mid-range phones out there because this one is packed with dual AMOLED screens and a Snapdragon 855+ processor. The Android phone was announced back in August in China but was only released in October, complete with dual displays and triple rear shooters.

As promised, its dual-screen goodness arrived. Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything was already able to do a Durability Test and noted that the phone is solid. If you’ve been waiting for this model, you don’t have to wait that long because it is now available in key markets in the United States and Europe.

A double-screen smartphone boasts almost premium specs but has remained affordable at only $499 in the US (€499/£449). It was made available this January 15 with a special promo of 50% discount if you order from www.nubia.com/en. Choose between the Twilight Blue or Diamond Black color variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

To review, the Nubia Z20 specs are as follows: a borderless 6.42-inch FHD+ display, 5.1-inch rear display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, max of 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, F2FS fast file system, triple camera setup (main + ultra wide-angle + telephoto), and a 4000mAh battery with 27W PD Fast Charge tech. The rear camera system includes a 48MP Sony IMX 58 with OIS, 16MP ultrawide angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto cam with 3X optical zoom. It also comes with a dual-LED flash and is capable of 8K video recording.

The ZTE Nubia Z20 can now be purchased in different countries and regions. In Europe, you can get it in the UK and most EU countries. North America includes Canada and the US. Other countries where the Nubia Z20 will be available include Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Macao, Singapore, and Taiwan.