The Nubia Z20 was made available a couple of weeks ago. It was launched with its dual-screen goodness after months of being teased and leaked. The phone with dual AMOLED display, triple rear shooters, and Snapdragon 855+ mobile processor has reached Zack Nelson and you know what that means–another JerryRigEverything’s Durability Test. Even before watching the video, we thought the phone would be really durable. It’s one unique phone because of the two screens. It’s not really the first to have two screens on one phone but the design is impressive. Each of the displays can work as the main screen.

The Nubia Z20 follows the Vivo Nex and the Nubia X but this one is more advanced. ZTE must have almost perfected the technology of having two phones referred to by the Nubia team as “back-to-back brilliance”.

Both screens are protected by Gorilla Glass 5 so they scratch at level 6 with deeper grooves at level 7. They can survive being scratched by keys or coins while in your pocket. You can turn off the rear screen and then it would blend with the black back glass.

Going back to the front display, we see a small earpiece on top of the screen near a little metal grill. Interestingly, there is no camera in front because it’s no longer needed. The rear cam system is enough to take selfies, thanks to the screen at the back.

On the side, you will see a fingerprint scanner to manually switch the display. The dual SIM card tray shows a rubber so you know the phone is a bit water-resistant although there is no official IP rating. There is no headphone jack.

The camera lens at the back also scratches at level 6 with grooves at level 7. When bent from the front, there is no negative effect–same with being bent from the rear. The phone is solid with no cracks on the glass or metal.