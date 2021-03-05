Nubia has finally and officially announced the new Red Magic 6 Series phone. The new gaming phone is ready to offer a more advanced gaming experience to hardcore mobile gamers who only want speed, efficiency, and high performance when playing their favorite games. Nubia’s sub-brand, RedMagic, has teamed up with Tencent Games to come up with the latest mobile gaming flagship device. Two variants are available: the Red Magic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro. The series boasts a 165Hz refresh rate gaming display plus an active cooling system, and advanced mobile gaming performance.

The Tencent RedMagic 6 Series was introduced together with the RedMagic Watch. It’s the first wearable from the brand. Other gaming accessories have been announced as well.

The RedMagic 6 phone by Nubia comes with the highest refresh rate on an AMOLED screen. The 165Hz is the fastest so far, showing 21 more frames per second compared to 144Hz. You may probably not notice any lag at all as the screen display is very smooth and stable.

Touch sampling rate can reach up to 500Hz for single finger. Multi-finger can reach up to 360Hz. The display is very responsive with response time as low as 8ms only. The screen measures 6.8-inches with 20:9 screen ratio, 2400 x 1800 resolution, and 91.28% screen-to-body ratio.

Tencent Red Magic 6 Phones

Color performance is impressive with full DCI-P3 and 10bit color plus 630 nits brightness and 1000000:1 contrast ratio (highest). There is also an under-screen fingerprint reader that works 50% faster compared to the last phone model.

The phone offers Touch Choreographer support. This adaptive technology chooses the best refresh rate for your display based on your activity. It will select whether 60Hz/90Hz/120Hz/165Hz to deliver the ideal battery efficiency and comfortable visual experience.

The two variants are alike in many ways. They both run on the latest Snapdragon 888 5G processor by Qualcomm. They run on 8GB or 12GB of RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. Their batteries are different. The RedMagic 6 Pro only runs on a 4500mAh battery while the regular version comes with a bigger 5050mAh battery. The Pro’s battery though offers faster 150W charging support. The regular model only offers 66W wired charging.

Both devices have the same triple rear camera system: 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera setup comes with Neovision AI photography. Expect better audio experience with gaming 3 mic, DTS Ultra X, dual smart PA, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other special gaming features include 400Hz Dual Pro shoulder triggers, Game Boost Switch button, and Game Space 2.1. The phone looks rad with an RGB light strip.

Making the gaming phone series a worthier choice is the improved ICE 6.0 Cooling System. There’s a high-speed turbofan that helps cooling inside, ready for intense gaming sessions. The phone will run on RedMagic OS 4.0 which is already based on Android 11.

When it comes to pricing, Tencent Red Magic 6 series will be sold for 3,799 RMB ($587) and 4,399 RMB ($680) for the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro, respectively. They will be available beginning March 11 in China. The Global release will commence on March 16.