Nubia is gearing up to release a new smartphone. We already know about it as we’ve been mentioning the Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming phone several times already. It was the same Red Magic smartphone we noted could have electrochromic back. It will follow the Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming smartphone that was announced back in July and went up for pre-order the following month. The new phone is a Nubia-Tencent project so don’t be surprised if you see a Tencent branding.

The Red Magic 6 looks very similar to the Red Magic 5S. There is an almost bezel-less screen that is great for gaming. It is said to come with up to 160Hz refresh rate and up to 500Hz touch sampling rate (single finger). Multi-finger touch can only hit 360Hz touch sampling rate.

On the sides, there are game shoulder buttons. A triple camera module (64MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro lens) will be ready to take photos. The lenses are set in a horizontal orientation.

The new Red Magic 6 now boasts an “X” on the rear. It’s for the air-cooling technology that helps make mobile gaming as efficient as possible. On the back, you will also see the ‘Tencent Games’ branding as described. This means there will be games from the company that will be optimized for the new Red Magic phone.

We’re still curious about the two small triangles on the rear. They’re not the Play and Fast Forward symbols. They could be simple arrows pointing to something really special. What do you think?