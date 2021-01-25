What’s new from Nubia? ZTE’s sub-brand that is now known for its gaming phones. Last year, the Nubia RedMagic 5G was introduced, offering 144Hz refresh rate. It was launched for budget buyers. It can reach up to 120Hz refresh rate. We know the phone is “cool” inside. There was also the Nubia Red Magic 5S gaming phone released in September. Last month, we shared that Nubia’s upcoming Red Magic smartphone could have electrochromic back. The official announcement would happen anytime soon especially since an image of the Nubia Red Magic 6 has leaked.

Above you will see a live photo of the Nubia Red Magic 6. The phone is yet to be unveiled but we’ve got some information. The brand is said to have teamed up with Tencent. This means the Nubia gaming phone will arrive or be able to support Tencent games. If you may remember, Razer partnered with Tencent for mobile gaming advancement.

It’s either that or we can say Tencent games are optimized for the Nubia Red Magic 6 from ZTE. A source shared on Weibo the photo of the rear side of the smartphone.

The Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming phone shows a large X on its back with the Tencent Games logo. The phone still features a cooling system which is important in a gaming device.

Nubia Red Magic 6 Specs

The cameras are arranged in a horizontal orientation although it’s not clear how many cameras are there. We’re guessing three AI cameras plus an LED flash. The RedMagic logo is just below the camera module.

Near the ‘X’ you see two small triangles. It’s not clear what those are. The design of the phone looks sturdy.