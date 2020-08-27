A few weeks ago, Chinese OEM, ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia, has announced the Red Magic 5S. It’s a new product from the group that has been coming up with affordable gaming phones for everyone. The Nubia Red line was first introduced in 2018. It was first listed on Indiegogo and was made ready to redefine mobile gaming. The Red Magic gaming brand is here to stay and we’ve already seen a few models. The latest, the Red Magic 5S, is now up for pre-order.

The Nubia Red Magic 5S boasts a number of premium specs from a 6.65-inch Esport AMOLED screen with FHD+ and 144Hz Refresh Rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, UFS 3.1, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, 64MP Sony triple camera system, and a 4500mAh battery. The phone features Trinity Cooling and shoulder triggers for a better and more enjoyable mobile gaming experience.

The Trinity Cooling system includes the ICE 4.0 Active Liquid-Cooling with Turbo Fan and an Ice Dock cooling attachment. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Dual Mode 5G processor is powerful especially with up to 16GB of RAM. There are 320Hz shoulder triggers that enhance gameplay.

The Nubia Game Space has been improved with new and exclusive gaming features. The 4500mAh battery may be enough to give long hours of gaming but if the power goes low, you can rely on the 55W Quick Charge tech.

Nubia’s Red Magic 5S gaming phone enters the pre-order period. Feel free to sign up for the RedMagic Newsletter so you can receive a coupon worth $10 which you can use towards a RedMagic 5S purchase. The coupon is valid until September 16 only.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB Sonic Silver model of the Nubia Red Magic 5S will begin shipping on September 2. The 12GB + 256GB Pulse version will also be available on the same day.

The Nubia team also launched the 5th Space campaign to promote the new phone. The winners have been named. They will receive coupons they can use to purchase the Nubia Red Magic 5S. Check out the Winners list HERE.