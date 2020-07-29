While Asus ROG Phone 3 just burst to the scene, Nubia has been working on its own version of the gaming phone. Having released the Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone six months ago, the Shenzhen-based OEM is back with the Red Magic 5S gaming phone, which has little improvements over its predecessor. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC having the Adreno 650 GPU. It has the current best UFS 3.1 storage in 256 GB and 128 GB configuration and the top-end variant having LPDDR5 16GB RAM.

Red Magic 5S comes with an improved cooling solution that has ICE Ag – a silver-plated internal cooling pad. Also, it comes with 15,000 RPM fan for dissipating heat away from the device into the vents. Since the phone has 55W fast charging for the 4,500mAh battery – it employs the cooling solution while charging too in order to keep the phone’s temperature under check.

The device has the same 6.65-inch FHD+ AMOLED display tweaked at 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Also, you get the same 64MP IMX 686 (f/1.8) primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Red Magic 5S is slated for a September release worldwide. In China, pre-orders are live now and the open sale commences on August 1. The 8GB/128GB model will be priced at about $540, 12GB/256GB variant at $630, and the 16GB/256GB version could go up to $710.

Along with this revelation, Nubia also announced the Ice Wind Cooling Box Pro Deuterium accessory which increases the cooling capability of the phone by 56-percent. It has two USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The accessory is priced at $25.

They also revealed the TWS Gaming Earbuds with a very funky design and built-in breathing LED lights. Since they are tailored for gaming, the buds have a latency rate of 39ms. The buds also have an impressive 20 hours battery life and touch controls. The true wireless earbuds are priced at $42. Along with these announcements, Nubia also launched its funky smartwatch priced at $260.