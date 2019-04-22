The Nubia Alpha was introduced to us in February. It is described as a smartphone-smartwatch at the same time. We said the wearable slap bracelet phone will be available soon. The Nubia Alpha phone watch is definitely arriving in the US and Europe. The ZTE Nubia brand is launching the award-winning device via a special launch gimmick. A new Explorer Package for the Alpha is almost ready. The Nubia team is actually looking for 50 testers to use the Nubia Alpha’s Bluetooth variant on a daily basis and see how innovative the device is.

The Bluetooth smartwatch-smartphone costs $449 (€449). You can avail of the device with a free pair of nubia pods when you order straight from the nubia official store. This is early access for those willing to buy a nubia Alpha.

The phone-watch boasts a slap bracelet design that will remind you of the 90’s. The innovative flexible display tells us the possibilities are endless with flexible screens. There’s also Bluetooth calling so you can take and make calls when paired with a compatible phone.

You can also read and send messages and browse online on the small screen. When it comes to aesthetics, the Nubia Alpha comes in a premium build. You can choose from the black or 18k gold version. It may look like a luxury watch, especially the gold model, but it is durable, heat-resistant with the Polyimide coating, and water-resistant with the IP65 rating.

The device comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. It runs on a custom-built software that allows air gestures, multi-touch control, and voice commands.

ZTE’s Nubia Alpha (Bluetooth model only) will be released globally on April 25 with a $449/€449 price tag. It is ready to be purchased directly from www.nubia.com. The e-sim model will be out via China Unicom which means it will only be available in China, at least, initially.