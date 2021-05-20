NTT DoCoMo will be releasing a special edition Galaxy S21. It will be out to commemorate the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It’s already 2021 but the Olympics has yet to happen. It has been a tough year for everyone but many countries have started to move on including Japan. We can expect six new mobile devices will be introduced. Release will be on May 28, also in time for Summer in most parts of the world. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition will be on the lead.

With this special addition offering, it means Samsung has a lot of phones lined up for summer. Not much details have been announced but we know the NTT DoCoMo knows what to do. We can anticipate it won’t just be the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition is rumored to be out in Purple. We’ll watch out for more related information or leaks.

As for the other devices from NTT DoCoMo, we can expect the following to roll out soon: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, Sony Xperia Ace II (4G), FUJITSU Arrows Be4, Wi-Fi STATION, and a home 5G HR01 device. The Galaxy A52 5G was only announced last month while the Sony Xperia Ace II image renders have been leaked.