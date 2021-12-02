Nothing has just introduced a new product. While waiting for that new smartphone to launch in early 2022, here is the new Ear (1). The pair is mainly a black version of the Ear (1) that launched back in July. That one was released in white. The new black edition is now dark but appears to be more elegant. There is no change in the quality. The earbuds still offer “the same great sound”. The version isn’t available in the market yet but it will be soon.

The Nothing ear(1) is a pair of wireless earbuds that deliver state-of-the-art active noise cancellation. The result always is pure sound experience as described. It’s still very light at only 4.7g. The original white version is getting a sibling: black. It’s mainly the opposite in looks but with the same quality.

Making it very powerful is the 11.6mm speaker driver. Sound is enhanced by Teenage Engineering. The Active Noise Cancellation is a standard. You can enjoy the pair up to 34 hours of listening with the charging case.

Nothing promises pure sound that is precisely tuned, thanks to the 11.6mm dynamic driver. Providing advanced bass, treble, and mid is a spacious air chamber. Tuning is mainly done by audiophiles for the benefit of more audiophiles.

Other special features that enhance audio performance include three high-definition mics, a Clear Voice Technology, and advanced algorithms that can amplify or isolate voice for accuracy. The experience can also be customized with the ear ( 1 ) app. You can customize gestures, equalizers, and Find My Earbud among others. It works with the Google Fast Pair so you can instantly pair the earbuds with any compatible device.