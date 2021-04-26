More Nokia phones are being prepped for release. We’ve been mentioning the Nokia X20. New Nokia C and Nokia G phones are under development and promised with durability. Under the Nokia X series, there is also the Nokia X50. This Nokia Mobile 5G phone is said to be released in the third quarter (Q3 2021). It will make an impression with its 108MP primary camera. This is just one of the many more 5G devices Nokia will be introducing for the rest of the year.

After the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia X50 may be the brand’s next 5G phone offering. This is according to a source who said it will be a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G.

The phone is also said to run on Snapdragon 775 processor. The camera will be a Penta-cam camera system headline by a 108MP primary camera + ultra-wide + depth + macro+ telephoto sensors. We highly doubt it will be called Nokia 8.4 5G. Nokia X50 sounds better.

Other specs of the Nokia X50 could be the following: 6.5-inch QHD+ screen, PureDisplay V4, 120HZ screen refresh rate, and a 6000mAH battery with 22W fast charging tech. We’ll know everything for sure during the second half of the year. Nokia may release the 5G phone just in time for summer.