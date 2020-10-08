HMD Global still has its old Nokia phones in the market. Specifically, the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are now ready to receive the Android 10 upgrade. Back in May, the Nokia 3.1 Plus variant also got the same update. We haven’t heard much about the Nokia 5.1 other than when its Plus variant was introduced in 2018 and then set to be upgraded with more RAM and bigger storage the following year. The Nokia group has been working on major OS and minor software updates for its Android phones available in the market. The Android 11 roadmap was actually shared recently.

As for older phones, they have to receive Android 10 first. The Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are now eligible for Android 10 as shared by Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer himself. Availability by country may differ so feel free to check HERE.

The update for Nokia 3.1 is being rolled out in waves. Wave 1 is ready for the following countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. About ten percent on the list will get the update today. By October 10, about half will have Android 10. The rollout will be done by October 12.

Android 10 will bring the Nokia 3.1 an upgraded experience. The same upgrade will also be available for the Nokia 5.1. Sarvikas was asked about this and he said the update will be ready within 24 hours. If you own a Nokia 5.1, expect Android 10 OS to be ready anytime soon.

Most Android 10 features and enhancements should be available. The new OS should bring additional control to privacy and location. You can also expect native night mode, new gestures, and overall better design and navigation.