Only a handful of mobile OEMs have announced their plans for Android 11 updates. Some companies are still in the process of fully rolling out Android 10 for their devices. As for HMD Global, it has yet to release Android 10 on most of the Nokia phones. We have noted a few including the Nokia 1 with the June security patch, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2. There is also the Nokia 8 Sirocco and more Nokia Android 10 phones were made available on Cricket Wireless.

As for the latest Android version, HMD Global is working on Android 11 updates. It seems an official announcement will be made soon because some details were posted on Nokia Mobile’s Twitter account. However, the post has since been removed but a screenshot was captured.

Nokia definitely has Android 11 update plans. It still wants to keep its 3-year promise of Android upgrades so the Nokia phones remain safe and protected.

By the fourth quarter of the year (Q4 2020) to Q1 2021, Nokia is expected to release Android 11 for the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.1. By the first quarter of next year, the following will receive the same Android 11 upgrade: Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, and Nokia 3.4

For Q1-Q2 2020, the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 will get the update. By the second quarter, it will be the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 Pureview’s turn.

From the list, the Nokia 8.1 is the oldest model. It originally came out with Android 9 Pie. The details shared in the tweet are interesting. Nokia Mobile seemed to be ready with Android 11. We’re not just sure why the tweet was deleted. We’re looking forward to a related announcement soon.