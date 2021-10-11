Back in August, a Nokia G50 5G promo video was leaked before the official announcement. The affordable 5G smartphone was finally and officially launched a few weeks ago with a 5000mAh battery and a large 6.82-inch display. The 5G Android smartphone is now available in the United States and can be purchased straight from Nokia.com. It is indeed an affordable offering at only $2$299.99 which makes it a mid-range 5G phone. Nokia has described this model “a 5G smartphone that’s ready for tomorrow and better for your pocket.”

To recap, the 5G-ready smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. The 6.82-inch screen offers an HD+ resolution. The long-lasting 5000mAh battery can last up two days between charges with an 18W fast charger.

The 48MP + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP depth triple camera system features AI assistance. An 8MP selfie camera is placed under a v-notch and offers Night Selfie mode plus video stabilization. The Nokia G50 also features an audio jack, expandable 128GB storage, and 4GB of RAM.

The sub-$300 5G Android Nokia phone can work on T-Mobile’s 5G Sub 6 and AT&T’s network. This can’t work on Verizon’s mmWave. The phone is also supported on these carriers: Boost, Cricket, H2O Wireless, Metro, Mint, Net10, Simple Mobile, and Tracfone.

Nokia G50 already runs on Android 11 out of the box. As with most Nokia phones from HMD Global, up to three years of monthly security updates and two years of major Android OS upgrades are promised. Color options are Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun. Purchase from HERE.