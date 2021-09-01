A week ago, the Nokia G50 5G promo video was leaked before the official announcement. We saw a glimpse of the new smartphone from HMD Global under the Nokia G series. It is expected to be a 5G phone but with a price tag that is fairly affordable compared to other 5G smartphones out in the market. The upcoming mobile device will be a mid-ranger that the consumers may pick up mainly for the 5G connectivity. It will come in a plastic build and with decent specs and features.

The Nokia G50 5G will be available in two colors: Blue and Midnight Sun. There will be a side fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. The phone is said to come with a 6.38-inch LCD screen with a teardrop notch for the selfie camera. The 1560 x 720 HD+ resolution can be expected which is not that impressive.

HMD’s Nokia G50 5G will run on Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. It may not be premium but it connects to 5G.

When it comes to imaging, there will be multiple camera system although it is not clear if there will be three or four shooters. The rendered images show only three. The round camera module has three cameras with one flash. We’re not sure about that black circle in the middle but it could be the fourth lens.

The main camera of the Nokia G50 5G will be 48 megapixels. Battery will be 4850mAh. The 8nm Snapdragon 480 5G should be enough to deliver decent performance.

This Nokia G50 will be available in Germany and most key markets. Price will be 230 euros which is around $272 in the United States. We’re assuming it will launch with Android 11 out of the box.