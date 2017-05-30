Nokia is definitely on a roll. It’s back in the mobile business although we have yet to see how the new Android-powered phones will perform. HMD Global is preparing the phones for their Q2 release but we have no information on exact availability yet. The following devices are expected to be released soon: Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6. The brand won’t just be released in Finland or the United States but will also be sold in other regions around the world.

It will be a worlwide release for the Nokia phones as confirmed by Nokia Mobile on Twitter. All new smartphones will be up for purchase before the month of June ends. After the rollout, perhaps we can expect the Nokia 9 to be officially announced.

If you may remember, we mentioned that Nokia would release new smartphone globally this month. We have to wait some more but good thing it is still within the Q2 schedule.

Apart from the Nokia Android phones, the Nokia 3310 is back. It’s now ready in the market as the phone has started shipping. The classic bestseller from your teenage years is back in the market. Thanks to HMD Global for bringing the Nokia brick phone into the game. The phone features a 2.4-inch TFT screen, 240 x 320 pixel resolution, 1200mAh (removable), 16MB storage, 2MP with LED flash, microUSB 2.0, FM Radio, GSM, Bluetooth 3.0, and A2DP. You can choose from among these colors: Warm Red (Glossy), Dark Blue (Matte), Grey (Matte). and Yellow (Glossy). Price is around 50 EUR ($56).

