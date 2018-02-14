There will be a Nokia 9. HMD Global may have delayed the device a bit last year but information about it started to surface once again. We’ve seen the sketches, live shots, specs, Geekbench 3 scores, AnTuTu file, FCC sighting, images, 360-degree video renders, and other related information. It’s arriving soon and we’re hoping it will be announced at the Mobile World Congress. MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain is the next biggest tech event which can be considered as a great launching pad for new products.

At the recent Nokia 8 unveiling, a mysterious and unannounced smartphone was shown off. We’re not sure if it’s really the Nokia 9 but looks like it if we are to consider all previous leaks and rumors.

The phone may remind you of the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 with the curved screen on the right of the front panel. We’re assuming it has an 18:9 aspect ratio on a 5.5-inch screen, vertical dual rear cameras, glass back, rear fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 128GB onboard storage, and a 3250mAh battery. When it comes to mobile photography, you can take advantage of the 5MP front-facing selfie shooter an the dual 13MP rear cameras.

Nokia 9 is said to run Android 8.0 Oreo OS out of the box with an unknown price.

VIA: detikinet