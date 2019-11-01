Having Android on your smartphone can be exciting because you do a lot of customizations. It may not be the most secure and most private platform but it allows personalization. With a few tweaks here and there, you can come up with your very own personalized system with all of your preferences. Not all OEMs allow such development as there are limits set but HMD Global wants to be on your good side now by making a Nokia phone bootloader unlockable.

The Nokia 7.2 is said to roll out with a bootloader unlock so it’s more developer-friendly. With this good news, you can mod the Nokia 7.2. Power users like XDA devs especially can now root and apply custom ROMs on the Nokia 7.2. It’s only the first from HMD but we can expect other models to follow.

HMD Global released the Nokia 7.2 with an unlockable bootloader. It’s a first from the company that has previously closed its doors to such a move. Perhaps HMD execs have seen the importance and the demand of many people.

If you wish to check if the news is true, feel free to check developer settings where you can enable OEM unlocking. Fastboot will unlock the phone as with any other smartphone. You are free to do anything like flash custom ROMs, root, or install TWRP custom recovery. From stock Android to your own custom ROM, you can soon enjoy the Nokia 7.2 as you would really prefer it.

It’s interesting Nokia or HMD Global didn’t mention this information when the Nokia 7.2 was announced. It’s not clear yet if HMD offered the unlockable bootloader deliberately. Some developers think HMD simply made a mistake because it’s too generous of the company. For now, don’t accept any over-the-air update from Nokia because the feature may be disabled. Let’s wait and see.