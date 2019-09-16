The Nokia 7.2 is final and official. The new smartphone released by HMD Global has officially hit B&H Photo which means the Android phone is up for sale in the United States. The phone was actually listed since last week but it wasn’t official then. Both the Charcoal and Cyan Green are now available for pre-order. The phone is coming soon with date of shipment commencing on September 30. The Nokia 7.2 will come unlocked and with 128GB of onboard storage.

The Nokia 7.2 mid-range device is packed with a triple rear shooter system powered by ZEISS. Expect a 48MP quad-pixel primary camera, 5MP depth-sensing for portrait mode, and 8MP ultra-wide camera with 118° field of view. There’s a 20MP front-facing camera for your selfie needs. Spatial audio recording and 4K Ultra HD video and capture are supported.

The phone boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen, glass and polymer composite shell, 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass, and a lighter than aluminum but stronger than regular polycarbonate material known as polymer composite shell. The device is available in Charcoal and Cyan Green.

Nokia 7.2 is powered by Android Pie. It can receive Android 10 OS upgrade as part of the usual promise of two years of Android updates plus three years of security updates. Other specs and features of the Nokia 7.2 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. You can expand memory up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

The Nokia 7.2 mid-ranger from HMD Global is also available now on Best Buy. Pre-order has already started today.