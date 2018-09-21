After the Nokia 6.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus, and the Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global is releasing another follow-up in the form of the Nokia 7.1 Plus. We remember Nokia X6 and the X5 and now it’s time for the Nokia 7.1 Plus to be released in India. Don’t be confused here because Nokia is simply making very minimal changes. The Nokia X7 in China will be the Nokia 7.1 Plus. To be clear, this is different from the Nokia 7 Plus we also featured recently.

Both the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus hit the Indian market only last month. They will be followed soon by the Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7 in China), complete with dual rear cameras plus Zeiss Optics and a notched screen.

We only have an official render here. It doesn’t look any different from the Nokia 6.1 Plus but we think it will boast a metal frame. The back and front panel may be glass so if that’s the case, expect a more premium look and feel.

The notch is still there contrary to earlier reports although it seems smaller but still the same as the Nokia 6.1 Plus. When it comes to other specs, expect a 19:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2280 Full HD+ resolution, rear fingerprint sensor, and a dual-camera setup with an LED flash module. Imaging will be complemented by Carl Zeiss optics.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus may run on Android One but we’re not sure if already based on the latest Android Pie. Other features include 6GB of RAM, 128GB onboard storage (max), Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 10nm octa-core processor, and possibly 18W fast charging.

Pricing may be set at anything below Rs.25,000 in India (around $347 in the US). Availability will definitely be just before the year 2018 is over.

VIA: mysmartprice