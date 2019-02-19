Qualcomm has a new set of products and technologies. After the Snapdragon 855 processor, there is the Snapdragon X55 modem that will bring 5G support to smartphones and other mobile devices. Another chipset available is the QM215 (Qualcomm Mobile 215) which follows the old Snapdragon 410 and 425. This means it is ready for future mid-range to budget-friendly phones–specifically phones that are meant to run on Android Go. The QM215 chipset if for entry-level smartphones. This means low-specced devices that are decent enough for basic smartphone performances.

The processor still uses quad-core CPU at 1.3GHz and 650MHz GPU. No information if it will be manufactured on a 28nm process.

The Qualcomm Mobile 215 is ideal for those running on 1GB or 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 8GB or up to 16GB onboard storage. It’s nothing much but the Android Go platform is perfect for these modules.

Note that the Snapdragon name isn’t part of this product. Qualcomm wants the lower-specced processors to be known differently. There is no official phone with the said chipset but there will be HD+ resolution on the LCD panel, 1440 x 720 pixel resolution, and fingerprint reader.

We can expect Qualcomm and several OEMs will test the new processor on new low-cost devices. Key markets may include India, South America, and Africa.

VIA: WinFuture