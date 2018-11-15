One of the more impressive features of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is the Night Sight. The function allows the camera to capture the best photos in the evening. Light at night is never enough but Google has developed a feature that changes the game. Aside from other imaging features like Super Res Zoom, Top Shot, Portrait mode, and HDR+, Night Sight can make the Pixel 3 a favorite of mobile photography enthusiasts. Google promises professional level quality, of course, if you also know how to take them properly.

Night Sight wasn’t native at first on the Pixel 3 but the update rolled out fast. We were told it would be ready for all Pixel phones. It’s also now available for the Essential Phone and the Xiaomi Mi 5, as well as, the Nexus 6P as an APK download.

We’ve been wondering when the first and second Pixel phones will also receive Night Sight but we don’t have to wait any longer because the feature is out. On your old Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL, you can finally have the Night Sight feature.

Be prepared to capture photos in low-light and still get detailed results. Even if you don’t have a tripod or don’t use a flash, the images will still come out right.

Note that Night Sight is found on both the rear and selfie cameras. It’s not just the main camera system that can take advantage of the feature because Google wants to make sure you get the best selfies.

Night Sight is smart in the sense that it adapts to the user and the environment. It knows if your hand is steady or not. If there’s some movement, it will minimize blur by capturing less light. If the scene is still, it will then capture more light.

