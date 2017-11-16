The last update for the Nexus Player we featured improved the Google Play Services. The device has been ready for Android 8.0 Oreo but we can expect more minor updates to be released by the tech giant before a new version comes along. Well, we’re not sure if there will be a next Nexus Player but for now, the digital media player is enough.

The Nexus Player is not included in Android 8.1 Developer Preview but we won’t be surprised if it doesn’t arrive at all. It has since received several updates beginning from Android 5.0 Lollipop when it was first announced three years ago.

The newest software update delivers some important additions to the smart assistant and the November security patch. With the update, you can use the controller as mic. “Talk” to it or just use the Android TV Remote app for Google Assistant to “hear” you.

Make sure your Google app is always updated to the latest version so everything will work smoothly. The Nexus Player may be an older device but it’s still a reliable digital media product. If you’re not particular with advanced features and simply want to watch your favorite movies, TV shows, and videos, then you can settle with the Nexus Player. Even without the Google Assistant or the extra features, the device works for Internet couch potatoes.

VIA: Android Police