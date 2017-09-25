We told you that the Nexus Player would soon be ready to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update. That is good news for those who own the old Nexus Player who’ve been waiting for the update since Android O was made known. Waiting for the full OTA update has been the tradition but it shouldn’t be the case always. It takes time and effort but really, bug fixes and new features should be ready as soon as possible.

The usual practice is flash system images onto devices or sideload an OTA update manually but now with the new Google Play Services, you only need to get bits of a software or patches. This should be easier and more convenient.

Traditionally, Google would roll out the update to more users if the first percent of eligible devices received it without any problem within the first 48 hours. The next 25% and then 50% would receive it after. Users need to click on the ‘Check for Update’ button always to see if anything is ready. But now, the available OTA updates on Nexus and Pixel devices are shown as noted by Google software engineer Elliot Hughes.

Hughes shared the news that sideloading is no longer required as long as you have the latest Google Play Services. As long as you have the newest version of Google Play Services, you can see the available update and if ready, the down and install button. This means no more waiting and your device is always up-to-date.

And more good news, this isn’t just for the Nexus Player or the Oreo as this is more of a Google Play Services change. If you have Google’s OTA system, you may soon notice the update.

VIA: XDA Developers