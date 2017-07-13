Nextbit got acquired by Razer back in January and the company said it would focus on mobile experience and design. A few months later, the Nextbit community site was closed down by Razer. It started to redirect Razer.com so you may not find Nextbit anywhere on the web. Some inside pages were briefly accessible but looks like the whole website is gone now.

We were told that announcements and updates would be published on Razer Insider but no more major Nextbit changes would be ready. True enough, chat and phone support Robin are ending soon. Nextbit’s Twitter account reminded the Rebels (Nextbit users) that support will also end soon. Any outstanding RMAs (return merchandise authorization) will be handled by e-mail. This means you can only send an email to the Nextbit group should you need some help on your smartphone.

Note that the Team Nextbit (Nextbit group for Razer) will continue to deliver software updates and security patches. Such customer service efforts will be available until February next year. If you are part of the Nextbit community, don’t worry because the group said the community will remain intact although we’re not sure how is that going to be. Let’s just wait and see.

SOURCE: Nextbit