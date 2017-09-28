Sony is believed to be only working on premium and mid-range flagship phones. We know the mobile business for the company isn’t exactly doing well like Samsung, LG, or those top Chinese OEMs but Sony still has a loyal market. We’ve seen the Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact recently and we’re just waiting for Android Oreo updates to roll out for some Xperia models.

We’re also looking forward to the next flagship phone especially since we just heard Sony will introduced an all-new design. This idea is according to Sony India managing director Kenichiro Hibi who said the next Android smartphones from the company will be different.

We’re not exactly sure how they will look but they will feature “an omnibalance design”. A new generation of products can be expected according to the executive so we’ll look forward to future announcements.

We’re assuming those mobile phones will have almost bezel-less displays with 18:9 aspect ratio or something really close. Sony definitely needs to keep up with the competition if it wants to stay in the game. Focusing on the premium category may be ideal but the mid-range market may bring in more money for the company. Let’s wait and see what improvements Sony will bring.

