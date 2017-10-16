Specs of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) was revealed by a benchmark test last month and so we’re curious as to when the new model will arrive. We know it will be out before early 2018, if not, just before year-end. Well, when it comes to Galaxy phones, we always get to see images or hear rumors months before official launch. We have no idea if the South Korean tech giant even tries to conceal details but the likes of OnLeaks always have something to share.

This mid-range phone looks a lot like the Galaxy S8. That’ expected because this year’s Galaxy A phone is a mid-range version of the Galaxy S this year.

The Galaxy A (2018) will feature the same Infinity Display. There will be three variants: the Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, and the Galaxy A7. All three phones will feature Full HD+ displays with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. They will differ in screen size. The Galaxy A5 will have a 5.5-inch screen while the Galaxy A7 will have a bigger 6-inch screen. No details on the A3 but it can be smaller than the A5.

Both phones boast of a design the combines glass and metal. There might be Bixby despite the absence of a physical Bixby button on the side. Dual front-facing cameras are also believed to be used. Don’t expect any fingerprint sensor embedded on the home button. There is a possibility it will be found on the rear this time.

Some other features that we can expect include Samsung Pay, IP68 rating, USB Type-C port, Always On Display, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and an Exynos 7885 processor or Snapdragon 660 with Mali-G71 GPU.

The Galaxy A5 (2018) and the Galaxy A7 (2018) will still be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

VIA: Gear