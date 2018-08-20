We think it’s about time Google introduces a new Chromecast with a new design. The last time the tech giant changed the form factor of the media streaming device was in 2015. That’s a solid three years ago although we know the company has updated the device by adding 4K capabilities to the round Chromecast. We have a feeling a new one will be revealed but we’re not really sure when. There’s the IFA 2018 coming up but Google usually makes an announcement during the last quarter of each year, specifically, around October.

Google launched the Chromecast 2 and Chromecast Audio in September 2015. The Chromecast Ultra followed the following year. A new one is coming as per that FCC certification we saw back in April for an Android TV dongle with the Google logo. We’re assuming the design won’t change as much with the next-gen Chromecast may have Bluetooth connectivity.

The latest improvement we learned is focused on the WiFi feature. Hopefully, it will be faster and more reliable than before. Details are scarce but recent changes on the FCC filing now implies adjustments to the previous details.

This change was recently sighted: Class II permissive change for FCC ID A4RNC2-6A5B, originally granted on May 4, 2018. This could be a hardware change to the WiFi connectivity by upgrading the 5GHz antenna. Bluetooth and Bluetooth Low Energy support are also expected so we can look forward to a more powerful Chromecast.

Chromecast turns 5



We may have missed it but Google has recently celebrated the 5th Anniversary of Chromecast. We didn’t see any special deal or discount but the Chromecast team merely shared the history of the product.

Chromecast engineer Majd Bakar and his wife Carla Hindie took the time to share the history in an interview. (Read in full on The Keyword)

The idea actually began in the year 2008. Streaming was already around then but was challenging. It takes several steps before one can search for new things to watch, stream, add to queue, and then finally watch. Majd’s wife Carla was doing all those things one time and thought there could be an easier way. His initial thought was an interface that can be accessed from a smartphone and then stream on to a bigger screen.

Majd wasn’t part of Google then. He only joined the company in 2011. He pitched his concept. Google accepted and then started work the following year. Work was fast so the following year in July 2013, the first Chromecast device was launched for universal TV streaming.

The Chromecast is indeed life-changing. Personally, I have two Chromecast units: the original and the first round version. The technology has only improved for the better especially when the Google Home was introduced.

My TV isn’t even “smart” but with the Chromecast, it has transformed into a smart-Internet TV that can play YouTube and stream Netflix.

With Google Home, casting the phone to a bigger display, the TV–even in other homes– is also now possible so that’s better. To be honest, the older Chromecast models are already enough so we’re excited to see an even better version. What else can the new Chromecast do? The possibilities are endless so let’s wait and see.

VIA: 9TO5Google