Xiaomi may no longer be the King of the Chinese mobile market but it’s still a major mover in the industry today. The company unveiled a number of new devices at the recent CES 2017 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. We saw the white Mi Mix, Mi TV 4, and the Mi Router HD. That was less than two weeks after the MIUI 8 Global State ROM began rolling out to the Mi 5S model.

We’ve been waiting for a new Redmi Note after the last-gen was released in August. The Redmi Note 4 needs a newer sibling and looks like it’s ready soon. Something has recently been sighted on TENAA but it’s not the Redmi Note 5–it’s simply a Redmi Note 4X. We’re still expecting the Note 5 will be revealed in the second half of the year or maybe in time for summer.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X looks exactly like the Redmi Note 4 for obvious reasons. Specs have been improved including the added RAM, built-in storage capacity, 13MP camera, Helio X20 chipset, and a 4100mAh battery. This new variant is expected to be available soon in China since it has reached TENAA already. Passing through the Chinese FCC is always an indication that the device is ready for commercial release.

There’s no information on pricing and availability yet but it should be ready anytime soon.

