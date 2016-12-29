It took a while for Xiaomi to roll out the new MIUI 8 to a lot of other devices, but we have good news for owners of the Xiaomi Mi 5s. The Chinese manufacturer is finally rolling out the MIUI 8 Global Stable ROM for the Xiaomi Mi 5s, which means that this will be for all variants of the device, mostly the international ones.

The MIUI 8 Global Stable ROM is now available for download (via the source link below). The new interface will run Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, coming from Android 6.0 Marshmallow. This is the first stable version of the global ROM, and Xiaomi is providing no changelog for it. The installation files for recovery weigh in at 1.3GB, while the fastboot versions (which requires device unlock) weighs around 1.5GB.

If you are also using a previous version of the global stable ROM, the update should arrive to you via OTA, otherwise you will have to download the files for flashing. You can flash via stock Xiaomi recovery, or you can use the fastboot process. The latter will require you to request for an unlock code from Xiaomi themselves, if your device is not unlocked yet.

SOURCE: Xiaomi