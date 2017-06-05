We went on a Tasker binge lately – telling you exactly what it is, how to use it, and other cool things you can do with it on a rooted phone. The one thing that has stayed the same for a while now – apart from Tasker being a monster when it comes to automation – was how the user interface looked. That’s finally getting an upgrade now, starting with the new Tasker beta version.

A new beta version of Tasker is out now – that is version 5.0b2. The major highlight for this version (starting in beta version 5.0b1) was that the user interface is finally getting a fresh injection of Material Design. For the longest time, the Tasker interface has stayed the same, giving it a KitKat kind of look. This is a fresh change indeed for Tasker users.

There are over 900 new icons and 7 themes, all doused in Material Design goodness. Other highlights of the new beta version include support for customizable Quick Settings (Android 7.1) and App Shortcuts (Android 7.1.1).

If you want to try the beta, you can download it from the links at the official Tasker download page. Remember, you have to have a paid version of Tasker installed for you to use the new beta. It won’t install if you don’t have a validate version already.

VIA: XDA