Just before the Galaxy Watch 4 is announced, Samsung is showing off a new watch experience with the new One UI Watch. The new user experience brings about new features and enhancements one may take advantage of with a wearable device. While waiting for the next-gen Galaxy Watch, Samsung is showcasing what the One UI Watch is all about. At the Mobile World Congress (MWC). the South Korean tech announced new interface that seamlessly connects both the smartwatch and smartphone.

The One UI Watch runs on the new WearOS that combines the power of Wear OS and Samsung’s very own Tizen OS. Expect new features and major performance enhancements, as well as, a more seamless connectivity between Android phones and Galaxy Watches. This also means access to more wearable apps.

The Galaxy Watch 4 will be unveiled during the Unpacked event in August. We’ve been anticipating for the new smartwatch model but Samsung has only introduced the One UI Watch.

Samsung Electronics’ Customer Experience Office, Mobile Communications Business EVP and Head, Patrick Chomet, said: “To unlock the full potential of these wearables, we’re leveraging our long legacy of mobile innovations and our partnerships with trusted industry leaders who have grown with us in our open ecosystem. Through these efforts, we will enrich our smartwatch experience and convenience of the Galaxy ecosystem for our consumers.”

One UI Watch and WearOS, when joined together, can deliver a new Galaxy Watch experience. It starts with a more swift downloading of wearable apps. Some information can be synced from your smartphone. Messages or calls block from the phone or watch can be blocked on the other device as well.

More apps can be downloaded straight to your Galaxy Watch from the Google Play Store. Some popular apps you can enjoy include Swim.com, Strava, GOLFBUDDY Smart Caddie, and Adidas Running. Of course, there’s also the classic apps like Calm or Sleep Cycle, YouTube Music, Spotify, and Google Maps.

Samsung is offering a better watch face design too so you can make your own watch face. Samsung will be releasing new collections of watch faces to allow more customization and offer something that can suit everyone’s style and mood.