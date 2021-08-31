Perhaps Samsung is the most popular OEM today to launch foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold series is now on its third-generation. In 2019, it introduced the original Galaxy Fold that was initially problematic. With a few tweaks and enhancements here and there, the Galaxy Fold was improved albeit with some delay. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 followed last year. This 2021, instead of a new Galaxy Note 21, the South Korean tech giant released the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It’s not the only foldable smartphone as the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was also revealed.

We believe it’s only the beginning not only for Samsung but the whole foldable phone market. The brand may not be the first to release a foldable phone as Royole has that honor but Samsung was certainly the company responsible for the foldable smartphone’s commercialization.

The next from Samsung could be a multi-fold design. Back in March, there was that Samsung Galaxy Z Slide trademark spotted on database. At the SID 2021, more Samsung Display foldable products were shown off.

In the coming months, we hope to see more from Samsung. The company doesn’t’ stop with the experiments. It’s been working on a double-folding display.

Samsung has called this project as a “multi-foldable” or “multifoldable” device. It’s only in the prototype stage. Known as Samsung Flex In & Out, this technology is just in its early development stage. It may not be the final look but at least we have an idea.

Samsung may show off a more functional multi-fold design. The display plane may be used by Samsung for a new foldable phone. Other OEMs may also use it for the same purpose.

The Samsung Display team has a 7.6-inch foldable OLED display that can be used at t negative-4 degrees Fahrenheit. It won’t be deformed but of course, careful use is still recommended.