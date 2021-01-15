The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 108MP Wide main camera. It is said to take advantage of nona-binning to deliver clear and bright 12MP images. We remember saying before that the next ultimate Galaxy S smartphone will use a 108MP next-gen ISOCELL sensor. We’re certain of that now but it may take a while before we do a comprehensive review and analysis of the new camera phone. Alongside the new Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung also introduced the new ISOCELL HM3 mobile image sensor.

The South Korean tech giant’s new 108Mp mobile image sensor offers advanced features that allow the use to capture more details. Sharper results are expected with the ISOCELL HM3. The sensor, as described, comes 0.8µm and with nine-pixel binning. This offers enhanced auto-focusing, optimum brightness, and fine-tuning of the sensor’s performance as made possible by the Smart ISO Pro and Super PD Plus.

The Samsung ISOCELL HM3 is able to capture sharper and more vivid photos in high-resolution. It does so with even faster auto-focus, as well as, extended dynamic range. The newest mobile image sensor makes use of a wide spectrum of advanced sensor technologies to achieve the ultra hi-res images.

Samsung’s Executive Vice Present of the sensor business, Duckhyun Chang, explained the technology:

“While a pixel is just a single dot of color, when in millions, these dots can be transformed into stunning snapshots of life. With more pixels, images are sharper, with fuller details that can maintain their integrity even when enlarged. Samsung has been at the forefront of bringing the most pixels to mobile image sensors as well as various supporting technologies that take sensor performances to the next level.”

Samsung ISOCELL HM3 Mobile Image Sensor

The enhanced Super PD Plus features AF-optimized micro-lenses over those phase detection focusing agents. The result is a 50% increase in measurement accuracy. The improved PDAF also offers sharper focus and more optimum results even in darker conditions.

Samsung has been working hard to improve its sensors and other related products. The goal is to come up with products and components will “help deliver premium mobile experiences to today’s smart-device users”. The new 1/1.33” ISOCELL HM3 is said to be the culmination of the latest sensor technologies by Samsung.

The new ISOCELL HM3 sensor reduces energy usage by 6.5% in preview mode. This then offers improved power efficiency to the mobile device. It can also support transitions between 108Mp and 12Mp resolutions in a more seamless manner.

The HM3 also offers a pixel layout arranged in 3×3 single color structures. This is then ready for nine-pixel binning. Samsung further explains the process: By merging nine neighboring pixels, the 108Mp HM3 mimics a 12Mp image sensor with large 2.4μm-pixels, heightening light sensitivity when taking photographs in low-light environments.