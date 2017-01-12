The Nokia 6 is real. HMD Global has announced the first ever Android-powered Nokia phone and a lot of people are excited for its release in the market. It was officially launched in China as its first market and now we have information about its commercial release. More details are said to be announced on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. That’s still six weeks from today so we’re expecting more details or teasers will be made public.

Just yesterday, we saw that silver color variant of the Nokia 6 certified on TENAA. That meant the phone will be available soon in China. We have no idea if and when the new Nokia device will be released in other regions but right now, we’re interested to know about its commercial availability in China.

We’re also expecting the phone will arrive with another Android smartphone and we’re assuming it will be the Nokia E1 which is more of a mid-range device.

We can’t really tell if the phone being teased here is the Nokia 6 but it sure looks like it. It could also be another Nokia phone so let’s just wait and see for the MWC. It’s happening next month and we can’t wait to get our hands on the new Nokia 6 or just about any new Nokia phone HMD Global will release.

SOURCE: Nokia