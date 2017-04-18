Google isn’t just interested in coming up with the newest hardware or updating its numerous web services. It’s also interested in making the “basics” as efficient as possible starting with the Play Store that is found in all Android devices. Without this app, you cannot get the newest apps and games or get the necessary updates.

The tech giant has released some major enhancements like the ‘Show Installed Apps’ toggle switch or that refresh button for updates. The new ‘Indie Corner‘ was also added recently while a new look is being tested for the search results.

Some Redditor noticed an update on his Play Store app as it now shows a new ‘My apps & games’. It’s a new section which shows available updates for whatever app. It’s something that a lot of Android users have been waiting for. We’re not saying this change is widely available as it’s only rolling out for some Android users specifically those with this version of the Play Store:

We’re still not sure if this will be a permanent thing as Google could only be testing the new section. Then again, this is something important and needed because you know, we want our mobile lives to be better. Cross your fingers Google will finally put that ‘My apps’ in place.

VIA: Reddit