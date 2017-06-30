The Project Fi team seems to be busy these days. Earlier this week, we heard of the good news that G Suite owners can now take advantage of the service. This was a week after the group repay with Google Wallet was introduced for the data plan. By now you probably know already if the Project Fi service is the right fit for your needs. You know it but unfortunately, you haven’t gotten around to actually buying a new device.

Only a few mobile devices are comptabile with the Project Fi but Google is expected to make more models Fi-ready. Before this 2017 ends, expect the tech giant to make an official announcement of a new mid-range phone for the service. It could be the next Pixel 2 or Pixel XL 2 but there is also a possibility it will be non-Pixel.

At this point, the company needs to be more aggressive in marketing Project Fi if it wants more people to take advantage of it. Another way to attract customers is to add more to the list of compatible phones. You see, people are offered limited choices even if the Project Fi service is expanding to more cities.

Google doesn’t need to get many partners that will make new phones. It just needs a few tried and tested brands that have helped them sell Nexus devices in the past. Google can look into LG, Huawei, HTC, or even Motorola or Samsung.

