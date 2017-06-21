Kodak launched the Ektra phone in the United States last month but it’s not done with the mobile device industry yet. Earlier in February, it was announced that Kodak licensed its brand for ARCHOS to make new Android tablets. The new products are now ready and will soon be released in Europe before June ends with very affordable prices.

The new KODAK tablet comes in two screens sizes: 7-inch and 10.1-inch. It looks good in radiant yellow and black color combo. Tablet runs on the latest Android Nougat platform so you can download any games or apps you can find on the Google Play Store. There are pre-loaded apps already that are focused on mobile photography so you can easily capture, edit, print, or share your pictures to family and friends.

Features of the device include the 7-inch or 10.1-inch IPS HD screen, Mediatek quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion (max of 64GB), WiFi, 3G, and a 2500mAh or 6000mAh battery for the 7″ and 10″, respectively. When it comes to imaging, the tablet boasts of an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera.

Some of the pre-loaded apps include the following: GOOGLE SNAPSEED, CYBERLINK YOUCAM Fun, CYBERLINK YOUCAM Perfect, and the CYBERLINK Photo Director. The apps offers dozens of tools and filters to adjust color, brightness, and contrast or add effects and vignettes to your photos. The YOUCAM Perfect can also enhance the eyes or skin of the subjects while the YOUCAM Fun adds frames, backgrounds, or filters.

The new Android-powered KODAK Tablets will be sold for only 79.99€ and 119.99€.

SOURCE: Kodak (1),(2),(3)