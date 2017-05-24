After months of waiting, here’s Kodak now with the new Ektra. It’s more of a camera than a smartphone, promising impressive image quality all the time. The Kodak Ektra includes the Snapseed software so you can quickly edit photos as soon as captured. The phone is currently priced at $399 which makes it into the mid- to high-end category.

The Kodak Ektra debuts in the United States complete with better auto-focus performance, optimization, auto-white balance, color saturation, and RAW support. It can also record 4K videos and edit with fun effects with the help of the Super 8 software.

Kodak made sure that the Ektra phone is also stylish. The company tapped Pop and Suki, top Japanese fashion designers, for the design of the pink leather case available. If you don’t like pink, there’s also the black and scarlet and tan and ochre versions.

Phone features 32GB built-in storage and a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB. For a more camera-centric phone, you need more space for all those hi-res photos and 4K videos. If you’re into mobile photography, this phone is an ideal choice. The Kodak brand makes it a reliable choice if you’re looking for something that could replace your point-and-shoot cams.

The KODAK EKTRA runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and sports a 21MP fast focus cam with PDAF, OIS, F2.0, and dual LED flash. There’s also a 13MP PDAF selfie shooter, Advanced Manual Mode, 3GB RAM, Helio X20 2.3GHz Decacore processor, Super 8 Video Recorder, and a USB 3.0 Type C fast charger.