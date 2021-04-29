It was long being speculated that Google I/O 2021 will be held in May. Then Google made the announcement that the event would take place virtually from May 18 to May 20. In the latest information coming from Google itself, the schedule of the Google I/O 2021 has been released. This details what will happen, giving fans, media, everyone else willing to attend the online event a teaser of what to expect and when.

The event that will kick off with the keynote address from CEO Sunder Pachai touch upon Google’s vision to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.” In the rest of developers’ event, Google will be touching upon Android 12, Chrome OS, Google Assistant, Google Play, Firebase and other services under its vast umbrella.

Interesting to the wearable industry, there is a separate session for the company’s operating system for smartwatches, the Wear OS, which has been a neglected child in the past few events. Smart home developers meetup and AMA session on Chrome and Web are also going to be the ones to look out for.

Google Pay is going to be the main attraction on the second day of the Google I/O with session on “what’s new in smart home” following up. Though the complete schedule is released, not much detail has been revealed regarding each of them.

To be conducted over three days, the event can be watched live by everyone. The registration is free and open now you’ll need registration to attend workshops, meetups and AMA sessions. Though some significant products announcements are expected, but there is no information about the same yet.