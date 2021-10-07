Google isn’t done with the announcements of new products and services. No, it’s not the Pixel launch yet but that will also happen later this month. The tech giant has just introduced Nest Renew. It’s a new service that brings together current Nest thermostat programs and new elements that may allow people to help fight climate change. It offers a number of benefits like renewable generation support, user education tools, and intelligent automation. Google wants to work closely with nonprofit funding that may be centered on clean energy.

Nest Renew works with Energy Shift. It’s a new feature for compatible Nest thermostats. What it does is help the users prioritize heating electricity usage and cooling. Energy Shift is actually a set of tools that makes things more efficient for the Nest users. The goal is to always lower costs or achieve lower grid emissions.

Nest Renew’s Energy Shift is more for energy management of regular Nest thermostat users. Learning about emissions or the cost seems to be complicated but it’s not. With Nest Renew, you can use elements that are readily available and easy to understand.

With Nest Renew, you can be provided with information visual indicators on the emails, thermostat, and other activity summaries. It can show the user when it is best to cool or heat and then make necessary adjustments.

At the moment, Nest Renew can work with newer Nest devices like the Nest Thermostat E or Nest Learning Thermostat. The service is free but with limited features only. The Premium version is offered with a monthly fee.

Renew Premium will offer more information. It will match fossil fuel electricity with purchased renewable energy credits (RECs). Expect to see a summary of how one’s actions support a healthier climate, an one easy-to-read bill, and view Renew monthly cost.

Nest Renew will be by invitation only. It’s almost in early preview mode in the United States. Watch out for related announcements.