Smart thermostats are probably a must have in any home right now, if you’re dealing with a lot of changing temperatures where you live. Nest has established itself as one of the foremost brands and getting bought by Google has probably strengthened their products, even marketing-wise and of course with connectivity to the whole eco-system. They’re adding three more colors to their Nest Learning Thermostat line so users can have more options to choose from to either match their home decorations or their personal taste.

There are now seven colors in that line-up and the three additional ones are simply called mirror black, brass, and polished steel. This is part of the Artists Collection which was inspired by industrial artists who work with various metals in creating beautiful finishes for their products. The original colors in the collection were black, copper, stainless steel, and white. You can choose which of the colors will match your room’s decoration or another option is make it stand out with a striking contrast.

The polished steel color looks high-end and highly polished and is for those with timeless and classy tastes. The mirror black has a deep, lacquered look, similar to that of a grand piano and will match those who want striking and bold looks. Lastly, the brass thermostat is warm and subtle and can actually bring a pop of color if your room has a monochrome design.

It’s only the colors that are different of course, but otherwise, they work the same as all the other thermostats. You can program them on a personalized schedule and you can automatically turn them down when you’re out of the house. You can also control them from your phone, tablet, Google Home Hub, or Android Watch. All you have to do is connect and access them through the Nest or Google Home app.

The new colors of the Nest Learning Thermostat are now available in the US through the Google Store (polished steel finish also in Canada) and it will cost you $249 each.

SOURCE: Google