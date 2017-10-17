Tower defense is one of the oldest gaming genres there is, and mobiles and smartphones seem to be a perfect platform for this type of game. No wonder there are so many tower defense games in the Google Play Store. It’s very difficult to find a great TD game, but “Naval Storm TD” is up to the challenge.

Naval Storm TD is a brand new game from GameSpire, and as far as they’re concerned, this is the first and only tower defense game that uses naval units. Logically, the game revolves around protecting an island against armies that want what you have. Players will need to rely on towers and naval units to survive, and there is quite a good selection of units to choose from.

You can build barricades and platforms to herd your enemies in a specific direction, and start picking them off with a wide array of offensive and defensive towers that have numerous upgrade options. There are also powerful weapons available to supplement your towers and units so you can defend your territory. Players will have access to machine guns, torpedoes, and mines.

Naval Storm TD is available now as a free-to-play game via the Play Store (see download link below), with the requisite in-app purchases for monetizing the game. Try it out and see if it is as fun as it looks like.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store