So NASCAR racing is pretty much a world unto itself, and we’ll forgive you if you are familiar with this particular side of car racing. But for those who are familiar – especially in large swaths of the US – the “NASCAR Heat Mobile” game app may be a good way to have this world in your pocket and play it a couple of races at a time.

NASCAR Heat Mobile is made by 704 Games in collaboration with racing game makers Firebrand Games. This is 704’s second attempt at a NASCAR game, being that they launched NASCAR Heat Evolution on console and PC last year (to very poor reviews). This is why they teamed up with Firebrand to make sure they get the mobile racing game part of it just right.

NASCAR Heat Mobile will at the very least allow you to race in the 23 officially sanctioned NASCAR tracks around the US, and will allow you to select real-life NASCAR drivers to drive specific cars from makers like Toyota, Ford, and Chevrolet. There’s also an element where you can buy and build more features to “Fan Zones” to lure NASCAR fans and earn yourself some in-game money.

The game is free to download, although it has your requisite in-app purchases. The game also features the “fuel”-based energy meter – so you can probably do only a couple of races at a time, unless you want to spend some real money. Check out the game from the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store