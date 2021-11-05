New phones and tablets will be regularly announced left and right. There won’t be an end to the mobile industry even if new form factors and features are introduced. Every month or maybe every week, we see new smartphones bearing the latest features and design. Not many phones are equipped with the latest premium processor but for the Android community, we always look forward to what OEM will first use the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon. We’ve been saying the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will use the Snapdragon 898 but in some regions, it may use an Exynos chip.

A mysterious phone has recently surfaced online. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon SM8450 which is essentially the Snapdragon 888 successor. It can be assumed it’s the Snapdragon 898 that we’ve been saying will be used by Samsung.

It’s the next-generation flagship processor. As described, it will utilize a triple-cluster architecture. This means 1 mega-core (3.0GHz) + 3 large cores (2.5GHz) + 4 small cores (1.79GH). It’s listed with Adreno 730 GPU.

The mystery phone we see here appears to have very small bezels. We’re assuming this is a premium flagship smartphone because it runs on the SM8450 processor by Qualcomm.

Could this be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra? It looks big but others are saying it’s the Xiaomi 12. The Xiaomi Mi 11 was officially announced December last year so we can assume Xiaomi will also launch the next-gen premium flagship phone on the same month.