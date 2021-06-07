Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is the current flagship smartphone chipset in premium Android phones like Galaxy S21 series, Mi 11 series, ROG Phone 5 and many more. The SoC is built on the 5nm based manufacturing process, and now according to a trusted leak, its successor is coming, which will be based on the 4nm node. This is an exciting development, we could expect the successor to the Snapdragon 888 to be announced in the coming months, and then eventually released by the year end.

This leak comes courtesy of trusted leakster Evan Blass who tweeted some information about the SM8450 system-on-chip. The focus of this development is the presence of the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system on the SoC.

The modem was launched by Qualcomm this year in February, specially tailored for next-gen 5G capabilities to power upcoming flagships. X65 5G modem will have better connectivity speed, with support for 10Gbps speed in standalone and non-standalone 5G networks.

As for the chipset architecture, the SM8450 SoC will have Kryo 780 CPU built on the ARM Cortex v9 technology and comes with an Adreno 665 Video Processing Unit (VPU). Evan has enlisted the processor to come with Adreno 1195 Display Processing Unit (DPU) and a Spectra 680 ISP for image processing.

The tweet provides more information on the upcoming chipset that’ll support quad-channel package-on-package LPDDR5 RAM. Along with that, it will also support 1GHz mmWave downlink, 400MHz Sub-6 and Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 subsystem.

The detailed specifications don’t end there – the processor will get a secure processing unit (SPU260) and Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9380/WCD9385 audio codec too. All this promises next-level capabilities for Android devices that can make them sweat with matching hardware.