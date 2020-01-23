The new generation of Motorola RAZR is here–well, almost. The folding phone was made official by the Lenovo-owned company back in November. It arrived as an old icon going more modern like a smartphone that “folds”. We have raved about how Motorola may have solved the foldable screen crease problem. We’ve only been waiting for the new Moto razr but before the year 2020 ended, the company said the foldable phone would be delayed a bit.

So far, we’ve only seen the Retro App, Live Wallpapers, and boot animation for the Motorola Razr. Today, we’re finally learning more about its availability in the United States. Verizon has published a landing page that says the new Motorola RAZR is coming soon.

The Moto RAZR is one reinvented smartphone. It comes with a seamless and flexible touchscreen. It’s not out yet but the mobile industry is already saying it’s getting a rival in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 aka Galaxy Z Flip.

The Big Red didn’t post on the page any release date, plans, or pricing but we know Motorola’s foldable Razr will arrive on February 6. That is about a couple of weeks from today so Verizon still has more time to prep for things.

Pre-order for the Motorola RAZR will open on January 26, 2020, Sunday, 12:01 AM ET. You can get it online at Verizon’s website or in-store. A pre-order page should be ready by then. Market release and shipping will commence on the 6th of February.

When it comes to pricing, the Motorola RAZR will come at $1,499. You can opt for an installment payment for two years (24 months) with a $62.49 monthly fee. It is one expensive device but still not as premium as the Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Huawei Mate X.

If you’re currently on Verizon and want the Motorola RAZR foldable phone, you can trade-in your current phone for up to $300. Switch to Verizon and trade-in your device and get up to $500 plus a prepaid Mastercard worth $200.