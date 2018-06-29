Motorola is set to announce a new duo. Nope, not new Moto phones from Lenovo. This time, the company is releasing Motorola-branded phones–the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power. That’s two new smartphones from the company that was once a leader in the mobile industry. These phones are different from the rebranded Motorola phones recently made available on Cricket Wireless. The Moto One Power was sighted in the wild last week and we thought it could just be called the One.

Lenovo is going back to Motorola branding and it’s doing so with the help of the Motorola One Power. Some details were leaked earlier and we were told it’s real according to some photos. We never doubted the possibility as more specs were revealed. We got confused with the idea between the Motorola One and the Motorola One Power but apparently, each one exists so there’s really two. They are not one and the same.

New information has popped up that Motorola is working on the two. We’re not sure if they will be unveiled together but we’re assuming these two are different and yet the same in many ways. The “Power” in the name may mean a bigger variant with a bigger screen–a more powerful device with perhaps a larger battery.

Motorola could be launching the new Motorola One series. This could mean more Motorola One and One Power phones will roll out in the coming years. There is no confirmation by Motorola or Lenovo yet but we have no reason to believe the sources. It’s exciting to think that the Motorola group wants to give the brand a new lease on life as “Motorola” and not just release Moto phones.

The Motorola One and Motorola One Power will be different in many ways. The difference in size is obvious. We’re expecting the Motorola One will be smaller compared to the One Power. It’s like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ or the Huawei P20 and the P20 Pro. So the One Power will be more powerful? Most probably and with more powerful features.

Design-wise, the Motorola One and Motorola One Power are similar. There doesn’t seem to be any difference at all just by looking at the image above. We see a wide notch and some chin in front and a dual camera system in a vertical orientation with flash on the rear. The display is almost edge-to-edge, therefore, almost bezel-less. The Motorola logo is found at the back. The two cameras appear to separate modules and not one.

No believable leak on the specs yet but the Motorola One Power is said to arrive with a large 6.2-inch screen with a 2280 x 1880 resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 5MP and 12MP dual rear shooters, 8MP selfie camera, and a 3780mAh battery.

Color options, for now, are just black and white but we’re hoping more colors will be ready. No word on pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know as soon as we hear more details on August 2, 2 PM, during the launch at the Motorola headquarters in Chicago.

VIA: Android Headlines