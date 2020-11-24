Motorola is set to reveal another smartphone. It’s a new flagship and we’re looking forward to knowing how this one will be better. There is also the Moto E7 recently hinted that will be revealed soon. Of course, we won’t forget the Moto G Stylus 2021 whose specs surfaced on the web. Earlier this month, the Moto G9 Power with 60-hour battery and Moto G 5G were announced. Motorola is rumored to reveal the Motorola Nio that will be powered up to 12GB of RAM and Snapdragon 865 processor by Qualcomm.

The Motorola Nio is also said to arrive with triple rear cameras. The Lenovo-owned company is working on a phone with model number XT2125. Codenamed ‘Nio, this Motorola phone was shared by TechnikNews.

It is said to be powered by Android 11. Possible specs and features include a Full HD+ screen, 1080 x 520 pixel resolution, 90HZ refresh rate, and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The onboard storage will be available in 128GB or 256GB.

The triple rear camera setup may be headlined by a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary sensor. The 64MP will be joined by a 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a punch-hole camera for two selfie cameras—possibly a 16MP and 8MP.

When it comes to release schedule, Motorola is believed to introduce the Motorola Nio in Q1 2021. Motorola has not given any confirmation or hint so we’ll take things with a pinch of salt and yes, as we always say, let’s just wait and see.